DoorDash1

The rise of the gig economy and a variety of side hustle options may be a solution for some.

 Photo provided by Getty Images

As inflation increases, many Americans are looking for ways to make some extra cash to reach financial goals faster, save for a big purchase or simply make ends meet. In fact, 41% of Americans need additional income from sources like side hustles, according to a Bankrate survey, up from 31% in 2019.

The rise of the gig economy and a variety of side hustle options may be a solution for some. One option, the Spark Driver platform, powers delivery services for Walmart, Sam’s Club and other retailers, allowing drivers to deliver everything from groceries and cleaning supplies to tools and home decor. Available in more than 600 cities and all 50 states, the platform allows independent contractors to earn money by delivering or shopping and delivering orders in flexible time windows of their choosing.