Twisted Shrimp

Twisted Shrimp, Mile Marker 87.7, oceanside, offers indoor and outdoor seating where patrons can order burgers, shrimp tacos and other menu items.

 LEE WARDLAW/Keys Citizen

The Twisted Shrimp is a relaxed, nautical-themed restaurant embodying the definition of a Florida Keys roadside eatery.

The 1,900-square-foot restaurant has an old-school Twisted Shrimp-branded automobile out front and modestly sized covered patio, in addition to inside seating, where patrons can enjoy a variety of classic island chain-style menu items.

