If “location, location” is the mantra of real estate, then Mike Lombard has it covered, opening his Underwater Photography Gallery next to the popular Square Grouper restaurant on Cudjoe Key. It doesn’t hurt that on occasion the restaurant folks urge their patrons, “if you want to see a real grouper, go next door.”
Indeed, on a random Friday, the gallery was packed with customers awestruck by Lombard’s HD Chromalux aluminum prints of marine life from all over world.
“I’d say 80% of the time, if they come, they buy,” said Lombard, who with wife Suzie opened the gallery on Nov. 3. Customers choose from a dazzling array of photos from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans — or from the “fin family gallery,” with those darlings of the sea: dolphins, turtles and manatees.
“People buy what touches their heart or a reminder of their time here,” said Lombard, who has a vast collection of prints he shot locally within the preserve on Looe Key and the Keys in general. “Or they want something exotic and unique” — from the Red Sea, Solomon Islands, the Caymans, Belize, Cuba or the Great Barrier Reef. The primary goal is not financial gain, though Lombard is naturally not averse to turning a profit.
“What we really hope to do is to educate people about the beauty of the underwater world and, through that, to encourage conservation awareness,” he said. “Some people ask me — seriously — if I really shoot these photographs underwater. They just have no idea of the life that’s down there, sometimes in 10 feet of water.”
A certified diver at age 15 and a one-time avid spearfisherman, Lombard doesn’t remember a time when he wasn’t captivated by the sea. At college at Florida Atlantic University, where he met Suzie, he majored in ocean engineering with an eye toward working in oil rig design and research.
“But by the time I had graduated,” he said, “the business had plummeted.”
Lombard ended up in aerospace at Raytheon Technologies in Florida and Connecticut, climbing the corporate ladder over 35 years as a structural engineer, project manager and finally director. He and Suzie, also a diver, heeded the call of the deep only on weekends and vacations, though spearfishing was no longer on the agenda.
“My father-in-law gave me an underwater camera he wasn’t using,” said Lombard — a none-too-shabby Nikonis 5, in fact, with all trimmings. “That was pretty much it for me.”
He never picked up a spear gun again.
As a novice photographer, he competed in a shootout organized by Key Largo underwater photographer Stephen Frink in the Grand Cayman Islands. He won two first-place prizes and began publishing his photos and showing them in higher-end art fairs in South Florida. Suzie, who had paused a career in retail with Burdines department store to raise sons Zachary and Zeke, handled promotion and sales.
“In the back of my mind I began thinking, ‘wouldn’t it be cool to someday own a gallery as a second career after I retire,’” Lombard said.
In 2010, the Lombards built a retirement home on Cudjoe, where they had long owned a lot, and began scouting commercial properties. Lombard found his sweet spot at 22627 La Fitte Drive and got a commercial permit four years ago. In the wake of Hurricane Irma, he scored a permit to build, finally.
The only problem with starting a business is that it gives the couple little time for anything else. However, Lombard relishes trading stories with customers, who are eager to see his photography equipment, including his go-to camera, a Canon 5 DRS, which looks as though it could double as a rocket launcher.
Because underwater equipment is so cumbersome, Lombard can only take one camera on a dive, meaning he has to decide what he’s going to shoot in advance.
“If I’m going after great white sharks, I’ll bring the camera for that,” he said. “But if I’m going to a beautiful coral location or a nice wall with tons of sponges, I’ll bring a wide angle to capture those scenes.”
When Lombard and Suzie dive together, each carries a camera, so they’ve got the macro (extreme close-up) and wide-angle possibilities covered.
Some of Lombard’s rarest shots — a fingerprint flamingo tongue shell and a shy hamlet, for instance — were taken decades ago.
“No one has photographed them off the Keys since, as far as I know,” he said. “They’re gone, maybe extinct now.”
Photographs of invasive species are off the table.
“I have photos of lionfish in the Pacific gallery, but not in the Atlantic, where they have no business being,” he said.
Notably, Lombard’s photos are printed on aluminum and permanently baked into the metal under a Chromalux ceramic coating. This not only makes them pop but renders the finished product lightweight and durable.
“You can put them in bathrooms or expose them to salt air and 80 to 100 years from now they’ll still be around,” said Lombard, who nonetheless warns customers not to expose prints to direct sunlight.
Above all, the photographs are affordable — little more than what it would cost to print a jpg file on metal yourself.
“What might cost $2,000 downtown will be $400 here,” he said. However, most of the photographs fall in the $22 to $100 range.
“If you want to own one, we want to make it happen,” he added. “We just want people to know what’s out there.”
The Underwater Photography Gallery is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The gallery can be reached at 305-699-3896 and mike.lombard@att.net, or online at lombarduwphoto.com.