Cheers: To the return of the iconic J. Seward Johnson sculpture of Marilyn Monroe adorning the front of the Tropic Cinema. While sidewalk repairs were being made, the sculpture was removed and renovated. She returned to her rightful location on Monday, to the joy of island locals and visitors. Funding was required to repair and reinstall Marilyn, and donations are needed.

Jeers: To the impending return of the foul stench of rotting sargassum seaweed. While the algae serves a biological function for marine life and is a boon for offshore anglers, it often causes respiratory problems as it gathers and decomposes.