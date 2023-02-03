“Our country was built on migrants, and we should provide a safe, expedient path to citizenship. Currently, the volume of migrants has overwhelmed our borders and many cities. If you were to take migrants into your home, could you care for an unlimited number? Of course not. The U.S. is in the same situation at a larger scale.”
“Improvements, how many times must that word be used until the brainwashing is complete?”
“To the lazy snowbird who needs to be reminded to look both ways before safely crossing the street, I believe the closed cemetery gate you are so up in arms about is at Windsor and Passover. Open for funerals, like when people really die. The Margaret Street gate is open.”
“Because of the demonizing of owners of rental units and citizens pushing for additional taxation, I’ve sold my house. If I can’t have a rental price based on market rate in our capitalistic system, I fear I’ll not be able to cover the exorbitant current taxation and insurance rates.”
“Fact: People vaccinated against COVID die at a lower rate and have lower rate of infection than those who are not vaccinated. So happy to see a worthless, expensive investigation launched by certain government officials. Believe in science.”
“Florida State law: No municipality can pass any law restricting short-term rentals that were not grandfathered in place. Who’s advising the city? You are exposing taxpayers to tens of millions in lawsuits and we may lose all our existing rental limits. Please explain!”
“Roosters and hens: Is there someone taking them off this island?”
“The Florida governor made it legal to ride electric vehicles on bike paths but also allowed local jurisdictions to ban them from sidewalks. Key West banned them from sidewalks a few years ago but the inner sidewalk on North Roosevelt is still being illegally used. Can we please get proper signage and some enforcement? ”