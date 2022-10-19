Recently I read a piece in The New York Times by Gilbert Cruz that said: he’s been “hearing for a decade or more that the Hollywood romantic comedy is dead. Even if that’s true, there’s still something warmly appealing about seeing a couple of megawatt movie stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts mix it up in one.”
Actually, there have been several fairly good rom-coms in the last decade. Don’t take my word for it. See this week’s Top 10 list compiled by Time Magazine.
As for a new rom-com starring Clooney and Roberts, count me in.
For years I’ve been saying that Clooney is the Cary Grant of our time. And I’ve bemoaned that he has not played more to the “debonair demeanor, light-hearted approach to acting, and sense of comic timing” that made Grant Hollywood’s definitive leading man from the 1930s until the mid-1960s.
Mind you, Clooney has done well in his own right: two Academy Awards (one as an actor, the other as a producer), a British Academy Film Award, four Golden Globes, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and an American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award.
Like Grant, Clooney has starred in a variety of dramas and thrillers and historical films and spy stories. And yes, he has done comedies (the “Oceans” films, several Coen Brothers films, “Up in the Air,” etc.). His most obvious rom-com was “Intolerable Cruelty,” a Coen Brothers outing.
Julia Roberts has had more rom-com experience — from “Mystic Pizza” to “Pretty Woman” to “My Best Friend’s wedding” to “Notting Hill” to “Runaway Bride” to all those “Oceans” movies.
And she has received an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globes.
So if you wanted to construct a perfect romantic comedy — who else would you cast, knowing that Richard Gere, John Cusack, Meg Ryan and Drew Barrymore are no longer A-listers.
Rotten Tomatoes polled its audience to see which of 25 leading ladies from romantic comedies deserved to be called the Queen of Romantic Comedies, and the winner was Roberts!
What exactly is a Romantic Comedy? According to the Master Class on How to Write a Romantic Comedy Screenplay, “Romantic comedies, also known as rom-coms, center around a love story between two people. The stories usually follow a couple as they meet, fall in love, overcome obstacles that keep them apart, defy the odds, and often live happily ever after.”
Well, “Ticket to Paradise” meets that criteria, although it has some aspect of old screwball comedies and War of the Sexes comedies also.
Here, Clooney and Roberts play “a divorced couple who must reunite — in Bali, no less! — to stop their daughter’s wedding.”
Simple plot, exotic locale and a formerly married couple fall back in love.
No surprises here, but George and Julia make it worth the trip to Bali — uh, I mean to the theater.