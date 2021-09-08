The City of Key West will hold an affordable housing workshop on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Douglass Gym, 111 Olivia St.

This meeting follows up with the community after a May workshop and finalize the next steps on determining the future of the 3.2 acres between the Truman Waterfront Park and Bahama Village.

Neighbors are strongly urged to participate.