To take part in Florida’s Aug. 15 to Nov. 1 alligator season, a person will need an alligator trapping license, a Statewide Alligator Harvest Permit and two hide validation CITES tags.
The cost for this is $272 for Florida residents, $22 for those with a Florida Resident Persons with Disabilities Hunting and Fishing License, or $1,022 for nonresidents. The alligator harvest permit allows for the harvest of two alligators in a designated harvest unit or county.
Every year about 7,000 alligator harvest permits are issued through three random drawings and a final leftover phase. The demand for Florida alligator harvest permits is high and random drawings are used to provide a fair unbiased way to issue them. To learn more about the alligator harvest permit application process, visit http://www.MyFWC.com and clicking on “Limited Entry/Quota Hunts” under the “Buy and Apply” drop down menu.