Registration has begun for Class 35 of the city of Key West Ambassadors Academy.
Applications are available on the City’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or by calling Alyson Crean at 305-809-1058. Space is limited, so interested participants are urged to submit the application quickly.
The weekly classes begin on July 15 and wrap up Oct. 7. The class meets every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., usually at the City Hall, 1300 White St. There are many field trips involved in the sessions as well.