• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Photo book available
Limited edition copies of “Isolated Island — The Key West COVID-19 Spring of 2020” will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, Dec 11, at the Sister Season Fund office, 422 Fleming St. To schedule a pick up for after 2 p.m., call 305-304-9828. The fundraising project benefits the Sister Season Fund in its efforts to prevent homelessness and provide assistance for Key West tourist industry workers.
• Artist exhibition
Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St., will host artist Alexei Butirskiy and a display of his work Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 10-13. The complimentary exhibition is open to the public with RSVPs recommended. For information and reservations, visit http:// www.keywestgallery.com, call 305-292-9339, or email info@keywestgallery.com.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Artisan market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Sunset Green Event Lawn, 3628 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Artists and makers will showcase handcrafted items. Safety measures and precautions will be in place.
• Candy-making demo
Candy Girls Key West will be demonstrating their candy-making skills in a fundraiser for Old Restoration Foundation at the Oldest House, 322 Duval St. at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Candy sales will benefit Phyllis M. Allen scholarship fund. Masks and physical distancing will be required. For information and tickets, visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com. To purchase candy online, visit http://www.candygirlskeywest.com.
• Car Show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained, masks required and cars will be spaced 6 feet apart.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29-30. One masked tour guide will lead a masked small group or separate individuals through the homes and provide the narration. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.