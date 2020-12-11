• Parade of Paws
The FKSPCA has reorganized its costumed dog parade into a virtual fundraising event. Participants can show off their pet’s charms in an online gallery and garner votes to raise funds. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Artisan market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Sunset Green Event Lawn, 3628 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Artists and makers will showcase handcrafted items. Safety measures and precautions will be in place, masks will be required, booths spaced out, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center has created a new fundraising effort, offering a calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds along with information about the center’s work in the community. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the center at 1801 White St.
• Photo book available
Limited edition copies of “Isolated Island — The Key West COVID-19 Spring of 2020” will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, Dec 11, at the Sister Season Fund office, 422 Fleming St. To schedule a pick up for after 2 p.m., call 305-304-9828.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Artists sought
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St, is accepting applications for new members through Sunday, Dec. 13. For application requirements, email info@keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans.
• Artist exhibition
Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St., will host artist Alexei Butirskiy and a display of his work through Sunday, Dec. 13. The complimentary exhibition is open to the public with RSVPs recommended. For information and reservations, visit http:// www.keywestgallery.com, call 305-292-9339, or email info@keywestgallery.com
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fun is preparing for fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.