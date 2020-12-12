• Artisan market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Sunset Green Event Lawn, 3628 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Artists and makers will showcase handcrafted items. Safety measures and precautions will be in place, masks will be required, booths spaced out, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Decorated fort
The Key West Garden Club, stewards of the Civil War era property, have decked out Fort West Martello and surrounding grounds and gardens with holiday decorations and lights. The fort is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave. and admission is free. Much of the décor is visible at night for walking, biking and drive-by enjoyment. For information, email keywestgardenclub@gmail.com.
• Business decorating contest
The Key West Chamber of Commerce is accepting entries for its decorating contest, open to Key West and Stock Island businesses through Tuesday, Dec. 15. Prizes totalling $5,000 will be awarded. Register at http://www.keywestchamber.org.
• Parade of Paws
The FKSPCA has reorganized its costumed dog parade into a virtual fundraising event. Participants can show off their pet’s charms in an online gallery and garner votes to raise funds. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.
• Holiday lights contest
Historic Tours of America is sponsoring a holiday lights decorating contest. Spectators can enjoy the spectacle while residents enter the competition for the best decorated house on the block, with public votes determining the winners. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 23. For information and entry forms, visit https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/holiday-light-contest.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center has created a new fundraising effort, offering a calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds along with information about the center’s work in the community. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the center at 1801 White St.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.