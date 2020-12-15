• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues. The first Arts Builds Community grant deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Additional deadlines will be Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket. Local restaurants or businesses that want to participate can call 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at the Edward B. Knight (White Street) Pier wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Decorated fort
The Key West Garden Club, stewards of the Civil War era property, have decked out Fort West Martello and surrounding grounds and gardens with holiday decorations and lights. The fort is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave. and admission is free. Much of the décor is visible at night for walking, biking and drive-by enjoyment. For information, email keywestgardenclub@gmail.com.
• Parade of Paws
The FKSPCA has reorganized its costumed dog parade into a virtual fundraising event. Participants can show off their pet’s charms in an on-line gallery and garner votes to raise funds. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, ext. 106 or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center has created a new fundraising effort, offering a calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds along with information about the Center’s work in the community. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the Center at 1801 White St.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.