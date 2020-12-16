• Christmas trees
The MARC annual Christmas tree lot is open through Thursday, Dec. 24, with trees, wreaths, garlands, holiday accessories, ornaments and locally produced gifts at 1401 Seminary St. For information call 305-296-9556 or email becki.balcer@gmail.com.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Music program fundraiser
A fundraiser of the Bahama Village Music Program will feature the sale of more than a dozen retired instruments transformed by Key West artists. The instruments are on display at The Studios of Key West, 530 Eaton St., until Thursday, Dec. 24. Sales from the pop-up exhibit will be split 50/50 between the artists and the island’s free music education school. For information, email cricket@bvmpkw.org.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Parade of Paws
The FKSPCA has reorganized its costumed dog parade into a virtual fundraising event. Participants can show off their pet’s charms in an on-line gallery and garner votes to raise funds. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fund is preparing for numerous fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Car Show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained, masks required and cars will be spaced 6 feet apart.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell, 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Virtual screening
The Studios of Key West Holiday Movie Challenge Virtual Screening will stream online from Saturday to Saturday, Dec. 19-25. Teams of filmmakers have been writing and filming shorts that riff off of favorite classic holiday movies. Visit http://www.TSKW.org for ticket information.