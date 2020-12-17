• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell, 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Music program fundraiser
A fundraiser of the Bahama Village Music Program will feature the sale of more than a dozen retired instruments transformed by Key West artists. The instruments are on display at The Studios of Key West, 530 Eaton St., until Thursday, Dec. 24. Sales from the pop-up exhibit will be split 50/50 between the artists and the island’s free music education school. For information, email cricket@bvmpkw.org.
• Parade of Paws
The FKSPCA has organized its costumed dog parade into a virtual fundraising event. Participants can show off their pet in an online gallery and garner votes to raise funds. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Christmas trees
The MARC annual Christmas tree lot is open through Thursday, Dec. 24, with trees, wreaths, garlands, holiday accessories, ornaments and locally produced gifts at 1401 Seminary St. For information call 305-296-9556 or email becki.balcer@gmail.com.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Holiday lights contest
Historic Tours of America is sponsoring a holiday lights decorating contest. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 23. For information and entry forms, visit https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/holiday-light-contest.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29-30. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. Masks will be required and hand sanitizers will be provided.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center is offering a calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the Center at 1801 White St.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.