• Red Barn film
The Red Barn Theatre will be streaming a free screening of its 2018 Christmas production, “With Bells On,” through Sunday, Dec. 20. No tickets or sign-ups are required. Visit http://www.redbarntheatre.com and click on the link provided for the performance. The comedy is centered around an stalled elevator, stuck between floors. Ted, played by Don Bearden, who appears to be a dweeb accountant, has entered the elevator and standing next to him is Natasha, played by Trey Gerrald, 6-foot, 7-inch drag queen dressed like a Christmas Tree. The puns and comic lines fly as Ted and Natasha try to find a way to extricate themselves from circumstances neither of them is comfortable in. For information, call 305-296-9911.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center has created calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the center at 1801 White St.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Decorated fort
The Key West Garden Club, stewards of the Civil War era property, have decked out Fort West Martello and surrounding grounds and gardens with holiday decorations and lights. The fort is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave. and admission is free. Much of the décor is visible at night for walking, biking and drive-by enjoyment. For information, email keywestgardenclub@gmail.com.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell, 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Virtual screening
The Studios of Key West Holiday Movie Challenge Virtual Screening will stream online from Saturday to Saturday, Dec. 19-25. Teams of filmmakers have been writing and filming shorts that riff off of favorite classic holiday movies. Visit http://www.TSKW.org for ticket information.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.