• Holiday lights contest
Historic Tours of America is sponsoring a holiday lights decorating contest with public votes determining the winners. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 23. For information and entry forms, visit https://www.trolleytours.com/key-west/holiday-light-contest.
• Car Show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing and masks are required.
• Parade of Paws
The FKSPCA has reorganized its costumed dog parade into a virtual fundraising event. Participants can show off their pet in an online gallery to raise funds. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Virtual screening
The Studios of Key West Holiday Movie Challenge Virtual Screening will stream online from Saturday to Saturday, Dec. 19-25. Teams of filmmakers have been writing and filming shorts that riff off of classic holiday movies. Visit http://www.TSKW.org for ticket information.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell, 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Red Barn film
The Red Barn Theatre will be streaming a free screening of its 2018 Christmas comedy production, “With Bells On,” through Sunday, Dec. 20. No tickets or sign-ups are required. Visit http://www.redbarntheatre.com and click on the link provided for the performance. For information, call 305-296-9911.
• Music program fundraiser
A fundraiser of the Bahama Village Music Program will feature the sale of more than a dozen retired instruments transformed by Key West artists. The instruments are on display at The Studios of Key West, 530 Eaton St., until Thursday, Dec. 24. For information, email cricket@bvmpkw.org.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29-30. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. Masks will be required.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.