• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues. The first Arts Builds Community grant deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Additional deadlines will be Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket. Local restaurants or businesses that want to participate can call 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 5, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Candy-making demo
Candy Girls Key West will be demonstrating their candy-making skills in a fundraiser for Old Restoration Foundation at the Oldest House, 322 Duval St. at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Candy sales will benefit Phyllis M. Allen scholarship fund. Masks and physical distancing will be required. For information and tickets, visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com to purchase candy online visit http://www.candygirlskeywest.com.
• Car show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained, masks required and cars will be spaced 6 feet apart.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072, or email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.