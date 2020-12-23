• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket. Local restaurants or businesses that want to participate can call 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Decorated fort
The Key West Garden Club, stewards of the Civil War-era property, have decked out Fort West Martello and surrounding grounds and gardens with holiday decorations and lights. The fort is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave. and admission is free. Much of the décor is visible at night for walking, biking and drive-by enjoyment. For information, email keywestgardenclub@gmail.com.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup or for information, call 305-292-3595.
• KWAHS museums
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and Fort East Martello Museum, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ticket purchases are hands-free by visiting http://www.kwahs.org or by using a cellphone to scan a barcode for ticket purchases at museum entrances.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films in a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in the management of the sanctuary. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For more information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours which will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. For information or volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.org.
• Virtual screening
The Studios of Key West Holiday Movie Challenge Virtual Screening will stream online through Saturday, Dec. 26. Teams of filmmakers have been writing and filming shorts that riff off of classic holiday movies. Visit http://www.TSKW.org for ticket information.