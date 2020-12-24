• Virtual screening
The Studios of Key West Holiday Movie Challenge Virtual Screening will stream online through Saturday, Dec. 26. Teams of filmmakers have been writing and filming shorts that riff off of favorite classic holiday movies. Visit http://www.TSKW.org for ticket information.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29-30. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and spaced out, masks will be required and hand sanitizers will be provided.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell, 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, ext. 106 or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues. The Arts Builds Community grant deadlines are Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Decorated fort
The Key West Garden Club, stewards of the Civil War era property, have decked out Fort West Martello and surrounding grounds and gardens with holiday decorations and lights. The fort is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave. and admission is free. Much of the décor is visible at night for walking, biking and drive-by enjoyment. For information, email keywestgardenclub@gmail.com.