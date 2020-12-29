• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29-30. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and masks will be required.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell, 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, ext. 106 or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Jan. 2, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.