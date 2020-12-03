• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072, or email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket. Local restaurants or businesses that want to participate can call 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 5, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Artists sought
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St, is accepting applications for new members from Monday through Sunday, Dec. 7-13. For application requirements, email info@keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Car Show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained, masks required and cars will be spaced 6 feet apart.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours which will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Addition tours will be held January through March. A volunteer appreciation party will be held at the Oldest House & Garden Museum, 322 Duval St. For information or volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.org.