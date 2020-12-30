• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and masks will be required.
• KWAHS museums
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St., and Fort East Martello Museum, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ticket purchases are hands-free by visiting http://www.kwahs.org or by using a cellphone to scan a barcode for ticket purchases at museum entrances.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Masks will be required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films in a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Guests are welcome. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com, call 904-403-0866, or visit http://www.keywestwritersguild.com.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center has created a new fundraising effort, offering a calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds along with information about the Center’s work in the community. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the Center at 1801 White St.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconutcastaways.com.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in the management of the sanctuary. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For more information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Jan. 2, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.