• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Illuminate Key West
We’ve Got the Keys will present Illuminate Key West — A New Year’s Eve Celebration from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. Distanced participants can take part by donning divine evening wear or comfy pajamas, pouring a festive beverage and selecting a portable light source: candle, flashlight, sparklers, even an old concert Bic lighter (no laser lights or flying paper lanterns). At 10 p.m. tune in to US 1 104.1, Conch Country 98.7, WAIL 99.5, WEOW FM 92.7, The Zone 97.7 or online at iHeartRadio or TuneIn for the simulcast broadcast. At midnight, step outside and shine your light up into the night sky to Illuminate Key West.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fund is preparing for numerous fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup or for information, call 305-292-3595.
• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Jan. 2, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.