• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 5, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072, or email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• College guidance
The College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, is offering personal appointments through Friday, Dec. 4, to help prospective students reach their academic and career training goals for spring semester. New student applications are due Monday, Dec. 7, and classes begin Friday, Jan. 8. CFK will hold classes in person and online. All on-campus classes and activities will follow CDC guidelines and local ordinances for safe and socially-distanced interactions. For information, visit the http://www.cfk.edu or contact Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or 305-809-3207.
• Business Guild charity drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Car show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained, masks required and cars will be spaced 6 feet apart.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours which will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Addition tours will be held January through March. A volunteer appreciation party will be held at the Oldest House & Garden Museum, 322 Duval St. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.org.