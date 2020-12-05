• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 5, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues. The first Arts Builds Community grant deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Additional deadlines will be Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Candy-making demo
Candy Girls Key West will be demonstrating their candy-making skills in a fundraiser for Old Restoration Foundation at the Oldest House, 322 Duval St. at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Candy sales will benefit Phyllis M. Allen scholarship fund. Masks and physical distancing will be required. For information and tickets, visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com; to purchase candy online visit http://www.candygirlskeywest.com.
• Theater outside and online
Red Barn Theatre, 319 Duval St., will welcome back patrons to the theater experience in a safe manner, making use of its open-air courtyard. The first main stage show planned for the “Outside the Box” space will run January through April, opening with “Quarantine for Two,” running Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Feb. 6. For information or tickets, visit http://www.redbarntheatre.com, or call 305-296-9911.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.