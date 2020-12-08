• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center has created a new fundraising effort, offering a calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds along with information about the center’s work in the community. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the center at 1801 White St.
• Artists sought
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St, is accepting applications for new members through Sunday, Dec. 13. For application requirements, email info@keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Artisan market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Sunset Green Event Lawn, 3628 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Artists and makers will showcase handcrafted items. Safety measures and precautions will be in place, masks will be required, booths spaced out, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited.
• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in the management of the sanctuary. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For more information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.
• Artist exhibition
Key West Gallery, 601 Duval St., will host artist Alexei Butirskiy and a display of his work Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 10-13. The complimentary exhibition is open to the public with RSVPs recommended. For information and reservations, visit http:// www.keywestgallery.com, call 305-292-9339, or email info@keywestgallery.com.
• Car Show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained, masks required and cars will be spaced 6-feet apart.