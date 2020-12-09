• Historic Seaport lighting
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Parade of Paws
The FKSPCA has reorganized its costumed dog parade into a virtual fundraising event. Participants can show off their pet’s charms in an on-line gallery and garner votes to raise funds. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Masks will be required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Photo book available
Limited edition copies of “Isolated Island — The Key West COVID-19 Spring of 2020” will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 11, at the Sister Season Fund office, 422 Fleming St. To schedule a pick up for after 2 p.m., call 305-304-9828. The fundraising project benefits the Sister Season Fund in its efforts to prevent homelessness and provide assistance for Key West tourist industry workers.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at Olivia and Whitehead streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Artisan market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Sunset Green Event Lawn, 3628 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Artists and makers will showcase handcrafted items. Safety measures and precautions will be in place, masks will be required, booths spaced out, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited.
• Artists sought
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St, is accepting applications for new members through Sunday, Dec. 13. For application requirements, email info@keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Car Show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained, masks required and cars will be spaced 6-feet apart.
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 29-30. One masked tour guide will lead a masked small group or separate individuals through the homes and provide the narration. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and spaced out, masks will be required and hand sanitizers will be provided.