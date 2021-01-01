• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in the management of the sanctuary. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.
• Women’s Club meeting
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. An ophthalmologist will discuss her mission to the Philippines. For information on joining this Zoom meeting, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9971.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center has created a new fundraising effort, offering a calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds along with information about the center’s work in the community. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the center at 1801 White St.
• Mango languages
The Monroe County Public Library offers the learning language resource Mango, an app and web-based program that includes 70 world languages, including English as a second language. Mango is free with an active library card. For information, visit https://connect.mangolanguages.com/keyslibraries or call the library at 305-292-3595.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films in a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.