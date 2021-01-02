• Historian Happy Hour
Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a “Happy Hour with the Historian” program online hosted by curator Cori Convertito. “A short history of Key West” is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. om Wednesday, Jan. 6, and will cover an abbreviated history of the island from its founding in 1822 to the present day. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org and click on the Events & Programs link.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues. The Arts Builds Community grant deadline is Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fund is preparing for numerous winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in the management of the sanctuary. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For more information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.gov.
• Calendar fundraiser
The Key West Wildlife Center has created a new fundraising effort, offering a calendar featuring photographs of the Florida Keys’ birds along with information about the center’s work in the community. The calendar is available at http://www.keywestwildlifecenter.org or by visiting the center at 1801 White St.