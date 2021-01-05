• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours will be held January through March. For information or volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket. Local restaurants or businesses that want to participate can call 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues. The Arts Builds Community grant deadline is Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. The Woman’s Club, a volunteer service organization, assists Key West and Monroe County non-profits with ongoing contributions from sales of the Restaurant Card and other fundraising activities. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell, 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Historian Happy Hour
Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a “Happy Hour with the Historian” program online hosted by curator Cori Convertito. “A short history of Key West” is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. om Wednesday, Jan. 6, and will cover an abbreviated history of the island from its founding in 1822 to the present day. For tickets,visit http://www.kwahs.org and click on the Events & Programs link.
• Women’s Club meeting
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. An ophthalmologist will discuss her mission to the Philippines. For information on joining this Zoom meeting, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9971.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fund is preparing for numerous fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.