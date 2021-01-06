• Historian happy hour
Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a “Happy Hour with the Historian” program online hosted by curator Cori Convertito. “A short history of Key West” is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and will cover an abbreviated history of the island from its founding in 1822 to the present day. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org and click on the Events & Programs link.
• Online drawing classes
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as its figure drawing instructor on Zoom on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. January through March. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours will be held January through March. For information or volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7. Masks and social distancing will be required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Livingston Taylor concerts
American singer/songwriter/story-teller Livingston Taylor will hold two performances at The Studios of Key West; one is an intimate, socially distanced, Backyard Concert Series experience for 12 people on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and the other a virtual live-streamed performance from TSKW stage on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Tickets are available at http://www.tskw.org.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Southard and Whitehead streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films in a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.
• Council members wanted
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is recruiting for 13 seats on its advisory council. Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 20. To download an application kit, visit https://floridakeys.noaa.gov/sac/recruitment.html. For more information, contact Nicole.Uibel@noaa.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To reserve library items, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.