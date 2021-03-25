• Planning sessions
Sunset celebration at Mallory Square planning sessions will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Community Services Building, 3420 Northside Drive, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, via Zoom and at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at City Hall, 1300 White St. Discussion will include short-term projects and long-term visions. For information, email city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, March 25. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Wine tasting fundraiser
A virtual wine tasting will be held via Zoom to benefit the Phyllis Allen Teacher Recruitment Fund from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9. Tasting bottles will be delivered prior to the event. To register, visit http://www.allen-fund by Thursday, March 25.
• Poetry readings
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets events. At 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, Richard Blanco will read from his work. Ross Gay will be featured at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free events will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live streams of the readings. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, March 26, at the Mallory Square parking lot, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• League speaker
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host guest speaker Key West Mayor Teri Johnston at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, via Zoom. The title of the Mayor’s presentation will be “Key West Forward.” To register in advance, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpf-CuqDIuEt0j LtXHed6SN5eeJ1y882XO. For information, contact Kathryn Norris at 305-587-1964 or LowerKeyslwv@gmail.com or visit https://www.lowerkeyslwv.org.
• Exhibit opened
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “The History of Duval Street: The Longest Street in the World,” at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://kwahs.org/exhibitions.
• Silent auction
Wesley House will host a silent auction with online bidding until Sunday, March 28. Auction will include items from restaurant gift certificates, hotel stays, art, jewelry and home decor. To register and bid online, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/Auction.
• Online Bingo
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is hosting an online Bingo game with a 50/50 Pot at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as a fundraiser for St. Peter’s Food Pantry on Big Pine Key. The game will be hosted on Zoom. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.