• Theater outside and online
Red Barn Theatre, 319 Duval St., will welcome patrons back to the theater experience in a safe manner, making use of its open-air courtyard. The first main stage show planned for the “Outside the Box” space will run January through April, opening with “Quarantine for Two,” running Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Feb. 6. On-line streaming performances will include a production of “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 25-28. For information or tickets, visit http://www.redbarntheatre.com, or call 305-296-9911.
• Candidates sought
Leadership Monroe County has announced the opening of the application period for Class XXIX. Successful applicants are residents active in leadership roles within the private sector, government or community organizations. The deadline for application is Monday, Nov. 16. For information visit http://www.leadershipmonroecounty.org or contact Michael Shields at 305-394-3804 or info@leadershipmonroecounty.org.
• Solar meeting
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host an informational Zoom meeting regarding solar technology and applications at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. For instructions to join the meeting, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or visit the League’s Facebook page.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Plant sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21 and at any time by appointment made at www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Call to artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a call to artists to submit entries for the 2021 Fine Art Auction, to be held online Thursday, Feb. 4 through Wednesday, Feb. 17. The submission period closes at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 15. Information and applications are available and can be submitted online, with accompanying photos, at http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Children’s auditions
The Waterfront Playhouse, 407 Wall St., will hold singing and movement auditions for a production of the musical “Matilda” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Needed are nine children ages 7 through 13. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Feb. 1, and performances will take place Wednesday, March 3, through Saturday, March 20. For information, call 305-294-5015.