• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket. Local restaurants or businesses that want to participate can call 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Mellow Ventures, Eisenhower Drive and S. Roosevelt Boulevard, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Children’s auditions
The Waterfront Playhouse, 407 Wall St., will hold singing and movement auditions for a production of the musical “Matilda” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Needed are nine children ages 7 through 13. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Feb. 1, and performances will take place Wednesday, March 3, through Saturday, March 20. For information, call 305-294-5015.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, is hosting skills clinics and registration on Saturday, Nov. 14. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those 11 and older, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for children 10 and younger. Masks are required. For information, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Solar meeting
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host an informational Zoom meeting regarding solar technology and applications at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. For instructions to join the meeting, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or visit the League’s Facebook page.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Vendor registration
Vendors may now register to participate in the Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 at Truman Waterfront. The event will be hosted by the Truman Waterfront Farmers Market, the Key West Artisan Market and Shop Mom & Pop Key West. To register or for more information, visit http://www.keysartisanmarket.com/. Nonprofits are free. Booths will be spaced, sanitizer stations set up, safety signage posted and masks required while interacting with customers.
• Call to artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a call to artists to submit entries for the 2021 Fine Art Auction, to be held online Thursday, Feb. 4 through Wednesday, Feb. 17. The submission period closes at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 15. Information and applications are available and can be submitted online, with accompanying photos, at http://www.mckeefund.org.