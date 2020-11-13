• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, is hosting skills clinics and registration on Saturday, Nov. 14. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those 11 and older, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for children 10 and younger. Masks are required. For information, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Children’s auditions
The Waterfront Playhouse, 407 Wall St., will hold singing and movement auditions for a production of the musical “Matilda” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Needed are nine children ages 7 through 13. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Feb. 1, and performances will take place Wednesday, March 3, through Saturday, March 20. For information, call 305-294-5015.
• Film Festival opening
The Key West Film Festival has announced its opening night film, to be screened on Wednesday, Nov. 18, will be Albert Maysles’ “Gimme Shelter,” on the 50th anniversary of the release of the seminal film about The Rolling Stones. The film will be shown outdoors at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater and will be preceded by a performance by musician Nick Norman. The Amphitheater will be operating at 25% capacity to allow for ample room for social distancing.
• Solar meeting
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host an informational Zoom meeting regarding solar technology and applications at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. For instructions to join the meeting, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or visit the League’s Facebook page.
• Holiday Parade applications
The City of Key West is exploring several hybrid options for the annual Holiday Parade, slated to be held on Saturday, Dec. 5. Options being explored include a possible change of venue, a drive-by parade or a static parade. Masks will be required and there will be no candy handed out this year, in keeping with strict CDC guidelines. Float applications should be submitted by Friday, Nov. 20. For applications or information, call Maria Ratcliff at 305-809-3881.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fun is preparing for numerous fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Vendor registration
Vendors may now register to participate in the Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 at Truman Waterfront. The event will be hosted by the Truman Waterfront Farmers Market, the Key West Artisan Market and Shop Mom & Pop Key West. To register or for more information visit http://www.keysartisanmarket.com/. Nonprofits are free. Booths will be spaced, sanitizer stations set up, safety signage posted and masks required while interacting with customers.