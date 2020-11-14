• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, is hosting skills clinics and registration on Saturday, Nov. 14. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those 11 and older, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for children 10 and younger. Masks are required. For information, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances through projects that connect the arts with local issues. A free Arts Builds Community Zoom application workshop will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. To register, email director@keysarts.com. The first ABC grant deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Additional deadlines will be Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Children’s auditions
The Waterfront Playhouse, 407 Wall St., will hold singing and movement auditions for a production of the musical “Matilda” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Needed are nine children ages 7 through 13. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Feb. 1, and performances will take place Wednesday, March 3, through Saturday, March 20. For information, call 305-294-5015.
• Holiday Parade applications
The City of Key west is exploring several hybrid options for the annual Holiday Parade, slated to be held on Saturday, Dec. 5. Options being explored include a possible change of venue, a drive-by parade or a static parade. Float applications are to be submitted by Friday, Nov. 20. For applications or information, call Maria Ratcliff at 305-809-3881.
• Plants sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, groundcovers and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and at any time by appointment made at http://www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Vendor registration
Vendors may now register to participate in the Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Truman Waterfront. The event will be hosted by the Truman Waterfront Farmers Market, the Key West Artisan Market and Shop Mom & Pop Key West. To register or for more information visit http://www.keysartisanmarket.com/. Nonprofits are free. Booths will be spaced, sanitizer stations set up, safety signage posted and masks required while interacting with customers.
• Solar meeting
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host an informational Zoom meeting regarding solar technology and applications at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. For instructions to join the meeting, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or visit the League’s Facebook page.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.