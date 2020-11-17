• SOS Food Pantry
The Stock Island SOS Pantry on Stock Island will be open on Monday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5640 Maloney Ave. All clients must wear masks. Families and individuals can visit the pantry one time each week.
• Holiday Parade applications
The City of Key west is exploring several hybrid options for the annual Holiday Parade, slated to be held on Saturday, Dec. 5. Options being explored include a possible change of venue, a drive-by parade or a static parade. Float applications are to be submitted by Friday, Nov. 20. For applications or information, call Maria Ratcliff at 305-809-3881.
• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances through projects that connect the arts with local issues. A free Arts Builds Community Zoom application workshop will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. To register, email director@keysarts.com. The first ABC grant deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Additional deadlines will be Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Plants sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, groundcovers and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and at any time by appointment made at http://www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Vendor registration
Vendors may now register to participate in the Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Truman Waterfront. The event will be hosted by the Truman Waterfront Farmers Market, the Key West Artisan Market and Shop Mom & Pop Key West. To register or for information visit http://www.keysartisanmarket.com/. Nonprofits are free. Booths will be spaced, sanitizer stations set up, safety signage posted and masks required while interacting with customers.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fun is preparing for numerous fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.