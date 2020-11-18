• Film Festival opening
The Key West Film Festival has announced its opening night film, to be screened on Wednesday, Nov. 18, will be Albert Maysles’ “Gimme Shelter,” on the 50th Anniversary of the release of the film about The Rolling Stones. The film will be shown outdoors at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater and will be preceded by a performance by musician Nick Norman. The Amphitheater will be operating at 25% capacity to allow for ample room for social distancing.
• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket. Local restaurants or businesses that want to participate can call 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunset celebration.org.
• Holiday Parade applications
The City of Key west is exploring several hybrid options for the annual Holiday Parade, slated to be held on Saturday, Dec. 5. Options being explored include a possible change of venue, a drive-by parade or even a static parade. Float applications are to be submitted by Friday, Nov. 20. For applications or information, call Maria Ratcliff at 305-809-3881.
• Bake sale
The Key West Preschool Co-Op will hold a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fausto’s, 1105 White St.
• Plants sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, groundcovers and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and at any time by appointment made at http://www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For more information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Vendor registration
Vendors may now register to participate in the Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Truman Waterfront. The event will be hosted by the Truman Waterfront Farmers Market, the Key West Artisan Market and Shop Mom & Pop Key West. To register or for information, visit http://www.keysartisanmarket.com. Nonprofits are free. Masks will be required while interacting with customers.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films in a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.