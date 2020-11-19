• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. Masks will be required, spaced line management enforced, social-distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket. Local restaurants or businesses that want to participate can call 305-731-3385 or email sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Duval and Eaton streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Bake Sale
The Key West Preschool Co-Op will hold a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fausto’s, 1105 White St.
• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances through projects that connect the arts with local issues. A free Arts Builds Community Zoom application workshop will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. To register, email director@keysarts.com. The first ABC grant deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Additional deadlines will be Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Plants sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, groundcovers and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and at any time by appointment made at http://www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For more information, call 305-296-1504 or visit www.keywest.garden.
• Vendor registration
Vendors may now register to participate in the Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Truman Waterfront. The event will be hosted by the Truman Waterfront Farmers Market, the Key West Artisan Market and Shop Mom & Pop Key West. To register or for information, visit http://www.keysartisanmarket.com/. Nonprofits are free. Booths will be spaced, sanitizer stations set up, safety signage posted and masks required while interacting with customers.
• On-line gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an on-line gift shop for community artists and small businesses from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.