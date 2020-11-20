• Plant sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and at any time by appointment made at http://www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit www.keywest.garden.
• Autocross set
The Ecurie Vitesse Sports Club will host an autocross event on Dorn Road on Big Torch Key on Sunday, Nov. 22. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The fee is $40. For information, call Norman at 305-294-6677 (days), or visit EVSCC on Facebook.
• Waterfront Revue
The Waterfront Theater, 407 Wall St., will host a musical revue at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27- 28. Tickets are $50 and may be obtained by calling the box office at 305-294-5015 or by visiting http://www.waterfrontplayhouse.org.
• Museum store event
The Key West Art & Historic Society will join museum stores throughout the country for an online shopping experience on Sunday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can use the coupon code MSS2020 at checkout to receive 25% off purchases of $25 or more. The code is valid from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, at http://www.kwahs.org.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Drawing workshop
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as a figure drawing instructor, via Zoom, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22. The cost is for four classes. For information and registration, call 305-294-1241.
•Dance evening
The Young Dance Collective, CoffeeMill’s student dance company, will perform at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. “A Holiday Evening of Dance” will feature ballet numbers and original works. For tickets, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com, or the KWT box office from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films in a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.