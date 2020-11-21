• Plant sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and at any time by appointment made at http://www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Theater outside and online
Red Barn Theatre, 319 Duval St., will welcome patrons back to the theater experience in a safe manner, making use of its open-air courtyard. The first main stage show planned for the “Outside the Box” space will run January through April, opening with “Quarantine for Two,” running Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Feb. 6. Online streaming performances will include “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 25-28. For information or tickets, visit http://www.redbarntheatre.com, or call 305-296-9911.
• Bake sale
The Key West Preschool Co-Op will hold a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fausto’s, 1105 White St.
• Waterfront Revue
The Waterfront Theater, 407 Wall St., will host a musical revue at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27- 28. Tickets are $50 and may be obtained by calling the box office at 305-294-5015 or by visiting http://www.waterfrontplayhouse.org.
• Museum store event
The Key West Art & Historic Society will join museum stores throughout the country for an online shopping experience on Sunday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can use the coupon code MSS2020 at checkout to receive 25% off purchases of $25 or more. The code is valid from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Tuesday, Dec. 1, at http://www.kwahs.org.
• Vendor registration
Vendors may now register to participate in the Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Truman Waterfront. The event will be hosted by the Truman Waterfront Farmers Market, the Key West Artisan Market and Shop Mom & Pop Key West. To register or for information, visit http://www.keysartisanmarket.com/. Nonprofits are free. Booths will be spaced, sanitizer stations set up, safety signage posted and masks required while interacting with customers.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Drawing workshop
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as a figure drawing instructor, via Zoom, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22. The cost is for four classes. For information and registration, call 305-294-1241.
• Autocross set
The Ecurie Vitesse Sports Club will host an autocross event on Dorn Road on Big Torch Key on Sunday, Nov. 22. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The fee is $40. For information, call Norman at 305-294-6677 (days), or visit EVSCC on Facebook.