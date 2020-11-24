• Bake sale
The Key West Preschool Co-Op will hold a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fausto’s, 1105 White St.
• Historic Seaport lights
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dawn to dusk, Wednesday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Theater outside and online
Red Barn Theatre, 319 Duval St., will welcome patrons back to the theater experience in a safe manner, making use of its open-air courtyard. The first main stage show will be “Quarantine for Two,” running Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Feb. 6. On-line streaming performances will will begin with “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 25-28. For information or tickets, visit http://www.redbarntheatre.com, or call 305-296-9911.
• Museum store event
The Key West Art & Historic Society will join museum stores throughout the country for an online shopping experience on Sunday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can use the coupon code MSS2020 at checkout to receive 25% off purchases of $25 or more. The code is valid from Thursday, Nov. 26 until Tuesday, Dec. 1, at http://www.kwahs.org.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.
• Drawing workshop
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as a figure drawing instructor, via Zoom, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22. The cost is for four classes. For information and registration, call 305-294-1241.
• Business Guild charity drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House to a request for gift cards. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• College guidance
The College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, is offering personal appointments from Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, to help prospective students reach their academic and career training goals for spring semester. New student applications are due Monday, Dec. 7, and classes begin Friday, Jan. 8. CFK will hold classes in person and online. For information, visit http://www.cfk.edu or contact Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or 305-809-3207.
• Candy-making demo
Candy Girls Key West will be demonstrating candy-making in a fundraiser for Old Restoration Foundation at the Oldest House, 322 Duval St. at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Candy sales will benefit Phyllis M. Allen scholarship fund. Masks and physical distancing will be required. For information and tickets, visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com to purchase candy online visit http://www.candygirlskeywest.com.