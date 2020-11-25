• Bake sale
The Key West Preschool Co-Op will hold a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Fausto’s, 1105 White St.
• Historic Seaport lights
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dawn to dusk, Wednesday, Nov. 25, through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Black Friday shopping
A Black Friday shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 at the Truman Waterfront mole by the USCGC Ingham. The open-air event is a local alternative to online and big box stores. Shoppers can expect fine art and crafts, fresh produce and more. Masks and social distancing protocols will be followed.
• Museum store event
The Key West Art & Historic Society will join museum stores throughout the country for an online shopping experience on Sunday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can use the coupon code MSS2020 at checkout to receive 25% off purchases of $25 or more. The code is valid from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, at http://www.kwahs.org.
• Food distribution
SOS will hold a free food distribution with Rotary Club volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation Disaster Response Depot, 111 Overseas Hwy. on Rockland Key. Follow the SOS signs behind Mama’s Garden Center to the building. Masks are required.
• Drawing workshop
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as a figure drawing instructor, via Zoom, on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22. The cost is $250 for four classes. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Business Guild charity drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House to a request for gift cards. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Volunteers sought
Sister Season Fun is preparing for numerous fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Candy-making demo
Candy Girls Key West will be demonstrating candy-making in a fundraiser for Old Restoration Foundation at the Oldest House, 322 Duval St. at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Candy sales will benefit Phyllis M. Allen scholarship fund. Masks and physical distancing will be required. For information and tickets, visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com to purchase candy online visit http://www.candygirlskeywest.com.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.
• Docents needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours which will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Addition tours will be held January through March. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.org.