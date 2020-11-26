• Black Friday shopping
A Black Friday shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at the Truman Waterfront Mole by the USCGC Ingham. Shoppers can expect fine art and crafts, fresh produce and more. Masks and social distancing protocols will be followed.
• Historic Seaport lights
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dawn to dusk through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Food distribution
SOS will hold a free food distribution with Rotary Club volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation Disaster Response Depot, 111 Overseas Hwy. on Rockland Key. Follow the SOS signs behind Mama’s Garden Center to the building. Masks are required.
• Museum store event
The Key West Art & Historic Society will join museum stores throughout the country for online shopping on Sunday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can use the coupon code MSS2020 at checkout to receive 25% off purchases of $25 or more. The code is valid from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, at http://www.kwahs.org.
• Car Show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained and masks required.
• Volunteers wanted
Sister Season Fun is preparing for numerous fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Car wash
Keys to be the Change students will hold a fundraising car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the VFW, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. The suggested donation is $10.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Artists sought
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St, is accepting applications for new members from Monday through Sunday, Dec. 7-13. For application requirements, email info@keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• College guidance
The College of the Florida Keys, 5901 College Road, is offering personal appointments from Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4, to help prospective students reach their goals. New student applications are due Monday, Dec. 7 and classes begin Friday, Jan. 8. CFK will hold classes in person and online. For information visit the http://www.cfk.edu or contact Marissa Owens, at recruiter@cfk.edu or 305-809-3207.
• Library Curbside Pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.