• Historic Seaport lights
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Food distribution
SOS will hold a free food distribution with Rotary Club volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation Disaster Response Depot, 111 Overseas Hwy. on Rockland Key. Follow the SOS signs behind Mama’s Garden Center to the building. Masks are required.
• Black Friday shopping
A Black Friday shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, at the Truman Waterfront Mole by the USCGC Ingham. The open-air event is a local alternative to online and big box stores. Shoppers can expect fine art and crafts, fresh produce and more. Masks and social distancing protocols will be followed.
• Volunteers wanted
Sister Season Fun is preparing for numerous fall and winter events and needs volunteers to fulfill its creed of “Locals Helping Locals.” To volunteer, email red.bigelow@gmail.com or scottkeywest@gmail/com.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Museum store event
The Key West Art & Historic Society will join museum stores throughout the country for online shopping on Sunday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can use the coupon code MSS2020 at checkout to receive 25% off purchases of $25 or more. The code is valid from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, at http://www.kwahs.org.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films in a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Docents needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours which will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Addition tours will be held January through March. For information or to volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.org.
• Library curbside pickup
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering curbside pickup of library materials 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org to search the catalog and online electronic resources. To make an appointment for pickup, or for information, call 305-292-3595.