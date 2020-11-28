• Food distribution
SOS will hold a free food distribution with Rotary Club volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Edward B. and Joan T. Knight Foundation Disaster Response Depot, 111 Overseas Hwy. on Rockland Key. Follow the SOS signs behind Mama’s Garden Center to the building. Masks are required.
• Car wash
Keys to be the Change students will hold a fundraising car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the VFW, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. The suggested donation is $10.
• Historic Seaport lights
The Key West Harbor Walk of Lights will be lit from dusk to dawn through New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31. The Harbor Walk from Elizabeth Street to the ferry terminal can be strolled while socially distanced and holiday masked.
• Museum store event
The Key West Art & Historic Society will join museum stores throughout the country for online shopping on Sunday, Nov. 29. Shoppers can use the coupon code MSS2020 at checkout to receive 25% off purchases of $25 or more. The code is valid from Thursday, Nov. 26 until Tuesday, Dec. 1, at http://www.kwahs.org.
• Artist grants available
Florida Keys artists, arts organizations and civic/community-based organizations are encouraged to form alliances to strengthen communities through projects that connect the arts with local issues. The first Arts Builds Community grant deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Additional deadlines will be Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 15. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Online gift shop
The Studios of Key West will host an online gift shop for community artists and small businesses from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 24, at http://www.tskw.org. Featured will be 25 local artisans who create jewelry, textiles, home accessories and more.
• Drawing workshop
The Key West Art Center will host Lothar Speer as a figure drawing instructor, via Zoom, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Dec. 1 to Dec. 22. The cost is $250 for four classes. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films in a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Business Guild charity drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Car show
The Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene, St., will be the site of the Holiday Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. Social distancing will be maintained and masks required.