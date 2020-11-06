• Spring Social
The Florida Keys SPCA’s virtual Spring Social will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The online event will offer an evening guest appearances by local talent. Highlighting the evening is a 500-item silent auction available through an online bidding platform. To pre-register for the silent auction, visit https://www.fkspca2020.ggo.bid. For information, visit http:/www.fkspca.org or https://www.fkspca.ejoinme.org/SpringSocial, or call 305-294-4857.
• Solar meeting
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host an informational Zoom meeting regarding solar technology and applications at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. For instructions to join the meeting, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or visit the League’s Facebook page.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Fire House at Simonton and Angela streets wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Plant sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, groundcovers and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, and at any time by appointment made at http://www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Call to artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a call to artists to submit entries for the 2021 Fine Art Auction, to be held online Thursday, Feb. 4 through Wednesday, Feb. 17. The submission period closes at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 15. Information and applications are available and can be submitted online, with accompanying photos, at http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, is hosting skills clinics and registration on two Saturdays, Nov. 7, and Nov. 14. On each day, sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those 11 and older, and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for children 10 and younger. Masks are required. For information, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.