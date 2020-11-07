• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Hockey Clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, is hosting skills clinics and registration on two Saturdays, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. On each day, sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for those 11 and older and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for children 10 and younger. Masks are required. For information, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Plant sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, groundcovers and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21 and at any time by appointment made at www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Call to artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a call to artists to submit entries for the 2021 Fine Art Auction, to be held online Thursday, Feb. 4 through Wednesday, Feb. 17. The submission period closes at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 15. Information and applications are available and can be submitted online, with accompanying photos, at http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Solar meeting
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host an informational Zoom meeting regarding solar technology and applications at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. For instructions to join the meeting, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or visit the League’s Facebook page.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Children’s auditions
The Waterfront Playhouse, 407 Wall St., will hold singing and movement auditions for a production of the musical “Matilda” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Needed are nine children ages 7 through 13. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Feb. 1, and performances will take place Wednesday, March 3, through Saturday, March 20. For information, call 305-294-5015.
• Royal positions available
The Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund is offering the opportunity to claim a position in the Conch Republic Family. Any serious or silly rank or position is acceptable, except King, held forever by Mel Fisher. Candidates raise money for the Children’s Fund by asking friends and family to help buy royal positions. The campaign for Royal Titles will run through Friday, Nov. 27. To register online, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org. Applications are also available by contacting Sharon Hirsch at 305-809-5000, Ext. 228 or by email at sharon.hirsch@wesleyhouse.org.