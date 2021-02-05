• HHW collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Feb. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24-inch double hearts for an additional $10. All donations are tax deductible and benefit the programs of Wesley House Family Services. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Online theater
TheatreXP will offer “Twice Told Tales” as an online streaming event Monday through Sunday, Feb. 8-14, with 24/7 access. The show features six Key West actors grouped into nine different pairs, each pair delivering a single monologue, but in two different ways. Access to the streaming event will be available through http://www.theatrexp.org. The show can be viewed over any TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. The event is free and donations can be made on the site. For information, call 302-540-6102.
• Virtual play
The Studios of Key West will present a virtual production of a new play, “Smithtown,” written by Drew Larimore and directed by Stephen Kitsakos. The play is a series of four interconnected but distinct monologues featuring an ensemble of Broadway and television actors: Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman. The play will be available from Saturday, Feb. 13, to Saturday, Feb. 27. Running time is 65 minutes. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members and are available at http://tskw.org/smithtown-2.
• Members show
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., will be displaying works of its associate members starting Thursday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The show will continue through Wednesday, March 3, with all works offered for sale. For information, call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Participants can submit videos of 60 seconds or less displaying the most unique entries, best costume and best groups of two or more. Sponsorships are also sought. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021.
• Art exhibit
Key West Art & Historical Society is displaying the “Sand in his Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 7. For information call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.